ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old from St. Pauls was killed and four other people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after two cars collided at an intersection near Pembroke, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of University and Anna roads near the University of North Carolina Pembroke, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said.

Jesus Hernandez of St. Pauls died in the crash, Lewis said. He was in a vehicle that ran through a stop sign at the intersection and collided with another vehicle. The four injured people in the second vehicle are all expected to be OK.

