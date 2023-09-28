ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old woman.
Rayonna Bell, 18, of Maxton, was last seen in the area of Old Lowery Road in Red Springs. She is 5-foot-1, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
