ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old woman.

Rayonna Bell, 18, of Maxton, was last seen in the area of Old Lowery Road in Red Springs. She is 5-foot-1, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.