ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the November 2021 killing of a 21-year-old man in Robeson County.

The 18-year-old from Lumberton was arrested at about 8:15 p.m. Friday and is being held without bond at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found Christan Chavis dead on Nov. 14, 2021, after responding to a shooting at about 1 a.m. on Lumbee Street in Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators then determined that the incident had started in the area of Beam Road in Lumberton.

The suspect, who was 17 when the shooting happened and has not been identified, has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies, Pembroke police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations have all been involved in the investigation, which is continuing.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

