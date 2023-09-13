ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old Lumberton man was arrested Tuesday after deputies responded to a shooting and found a 36-year-old dead at the scene, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamarion Smith was charged with second-degree murder, deputies said. He allegedly killed Keon Eaton of Tar Heel, North Carolina.

Deputies said they responded to a call on Tuesday about a shooting in the 100 block of Resa Loop Drive in the Lumberton area.

Smith was placed into custody at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.