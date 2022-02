ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old is dead after a crash Thursday night near Lumberton, according to 1st Sgt. Sherwood Brent Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Kathryn Grace Hunt was killed in the crash, which happened on Highway 72 East near Lumberton, after her vehicle went off the road, overcorrected and then went off the road again and hit a tree, according to Lewis.