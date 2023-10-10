ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man died after a crash Monday afternoon in Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Colton Bledsole died at the scene after the crash on Elroad Road near J.R. Road in the Maxton area, Lewis said. It happened at about 4:50 p.m.

Lewis said Bledsole was driving a Chevrolet Camaro that crossed the center line, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. After the impact, the car also hit a car shelter and a vehicle parked on private property.

Bledsole was not wearing a seat belt, and Lewis said speed was a factor in the crash.