ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities arrested two people Wednesday after seizing drugs and guns while executing a search warrant in Maxton.

Deputies are looking for a third suspect connected to the investigation in the 10000 block of Highway 74 that led to the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms.

Stephanie McGirt, 39, of Maxton and Cedric Henderson, 42, of Pembroke have been charged with trafficking opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine; maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; felony conspiracy; and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

McGirt was given a $250,000 bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said. Henderson was also taken to jail and is being held on a $1 million secured bond.

Deputies are continuing to look for Frankie Maynor, 43, of Maxton. He faces the same charges as McGirt and Henderson.



Anyone with additional information about the case or any illegal drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3191.

