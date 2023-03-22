ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of a 46-year-old man in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Brian Mayers, 43, and Anna M. Morales, 33, both of Lumberton, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and altering/steal/destroying evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mayers and Morales are held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The charges are in connection with the death of Christopher M. Chavis March 10, deputies said. Deputies responded to a hospital where the victim later died.

The victim was shot in the 180 block of Doe Trail Road in the Lumberton area, deputies said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.