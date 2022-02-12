2 arrested in Robeson County, 2 still wanted in deadly shooting outside Dillon County nightclub

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men wanted in the killing of a man at a Dillon County nightclub in January were arrested Friday by authorities in Robeson County and will be extradited to South Carolina, according to deputies.

Austin H. Fairley, 24, of Red Springs, North Carolina, and Chandler T. Lowry, 23, of Shannon, North Carolina, were arrested after a traffic stop on Old Lowery Road in Red Springs during which authorities seized cocaine, crack cocaine, alprazolam, fentanyl, firearms and an unspecified amount of cash, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The traffic stop was conducted by the sheriff’s office Drug Enforcement Division, the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Fairley and Lowry were wanted by Dillon County authorities in connection to the death of Phillip Campbell, 31, of Red Springs. He was shot to death on Jan. 23 in the parking lot at Club Reflexxions, which is located on Highway 301 North in Dillon County.

Sincir T. McLean

Authorities are also looking for two other Red Springs men wanted in connection to the killing. Sincir T. McLean, 20, and Arron Fairley, 21, both of Red Springs, are wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.

In addition, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the ATF are also looking into multiple shootings into residences and vehicles that have recently occurred in the Red Springs and Shannon areas that may be connected to the Dillon County investigation. Arrests areas likely, deputies said.

Austin Fairley and Lowry are charged with fugitive from another state for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to Cambell’s death. They are also charged with two counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine; trafficking cocaine; felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and/or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. Fairley is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The two men were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and are being held without bond on the murder charge pending an extradition hearing, the sheriff’s office said. Fairley was given a $545,000 secured bond for the weapon and drug charges, and Lowry was given a $1 million secured bond for the drug charges.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Aaron Fairley and Sincir McLean is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.