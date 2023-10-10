ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Maxton man who spent eight years in federal prison on drug charges has been arrested on narcotics violations, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dewey A. Strong, 40, arrived at Red Springs District Court on Tuesday and surrendered to a district court judge, the sheriff’s office said. He faces a slew of charges including felony trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Kylie Carter, 19, also faces similar charges after a search warrant found cocaine, marijuana, suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, cash and guns, deputies said.

Strong was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. Carter was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.