PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Pembroke police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday morning, according to Police Chief Adrian Hunt.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of McInnis Street, Hunt said. It happened just after 2 a.m.
A 48-year-old man was shot and is still in the hospital, according to Hunt. Another man was grazed by a bullet and has been released from the hospital.
Hunt said no arrests have been made at this time.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here