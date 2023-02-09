ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.

Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee Scott, 25, both of Lumberton, were arrested Wednesday and charged in the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, who was found dead in a car in a field in the area of Hornet and Meadow roads. The Scotts are not related, the sheriff’s office said.

Tyler Scott is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing or failing to report a death.

Destinee Scott is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and altering criminal evidence.

Both are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators have obtained warrants for three other people allegedly connected to Jacobs’ death, including a 16-year-old who’s facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing or failing to report a death. The teen’s name has not been released.

Also wanted are Xavier Davis, 18, and Clonze McDuffie, 22, both of Rowland.

Davis is facing charges of accessory after the fact and concealing or failing to report a death, while McDuffie is facing charges of accessory after the fact and altering criminal evidence.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone who is caught assisting or harboring the wanted suspects with avoiding apprehension will be charged.”

Anyone with information about the investigation or any of the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

