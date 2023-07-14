PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail after a Robeson County sheriff’s detective was shot in the stomach Thursday as officers carried out a drug raid at a home in Pembroke, authorities said.

Detective Kevin Chavis was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said in a news release. Davis has been with the department for two years and served for six years in the North Carolina National Guard.

Kendall Ray Deese, 25, of Pembroke, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of discharging a weapon in an enclosed area to incite fear, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, one count of felony conspiracy, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tina Locklear, 53, of Pembroke, is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Their bonds were set at $15 million, and both are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. as deputies and a SWAT team were searching a home in the 2500 block of Evergreen Church Road as part of a lengthy investigation of drug sales at the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

When investigators entered the home, they found several people inside, the sheriff’s office said. While trying to secure the residence, multiple shots were fired as a SWAT team entered a bedroom.

“An investigator was shot in the abdominal area and gunshots were returned as the officers retreated from the residence with the wounded investigator,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release. “The investigator was placed in a patrol vehicle and transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center for treatment.”

According to the news release, SWAT operators and investigators used their sirens and identified themselves as law enforcement before entering the residence. Once inside, they continued to identify themselves while giving verbal commands. The officers also were wearing body armor with “SHERIFF” on the front and back.

“This kind of violence against a law enforcement officer is very disturbing,” Wilkins said. “In doing this, my desire to combat the criminal element intensifies and we will not stop at bringing those to justice that continue to wreak havoc on our communities.”

No one inside the home was hurt during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The Federal Bureau Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.