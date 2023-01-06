ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men are in custody and charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a Maxton man that happened three days before Christmas, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kobe O. Mobley, 18, of Maxton, and Xavier Jones, 22, are facing multiple additional charges in the death of Darrell D. Locklear, 50, who died at UNC Southeastern Medical Center after the early morning shooting on Dec. 22 at a home on Corey Road. They are being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said one of the men was Locklear’s neighbor, but didn’t say which one.

“This was an intentional Pre-planned criminal act of violence that turned out horribly.” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post about the arrests. “Thanks to great investigative work of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene Divisions and assistance from Fayetteville Police Department Forensics Unit/Firearms Section, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, we were able to establish suspects quickly in hopes of bringing some semblance of closure to the family of the victim in this case.”

Additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to murder charges, the two men are charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon; and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, the sheriff’s office said.

Mobley, who was arrested Wednesday, is also charged with three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of felony conspiracy, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was taken into custody by investigators late Thursday afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

