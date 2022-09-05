MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police.

Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rowland Police Department are assisting the Maxton Police Department in the investigation.

No other information about the shooting or the conditions of the three people shot was immediately available.

