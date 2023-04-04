ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two 15-year-olds on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old, deputies said in a news release.

The 15-year-olds, who were not identified, were taken into custody by Robeson County deputies and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy, according to the release.

Deputies said the two were acquaintances of Triston Chavis, the 16-year-old from Lumberton who was killed on March 25. The shooting happened on Sonya Drive in Maxton.

The two juveniles are being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.