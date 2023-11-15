ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a train hit their car in Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on West Church Street on Wednesday, Lewis said.
The Rowland Police Department is handling the case, Lewis said. News13 has reached out to Rowland police for more information.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.