ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a train hit their car in Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on West Church Street on Wednesday, Lewis said.

The Rowland Police Department is handling the case, Lewis said. News13 has reached out to Rowland police for more information.

Count on News13 for updates.