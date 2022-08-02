ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said.

It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

No additional information was immediately available.

