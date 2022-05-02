ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two young people were killed Monday morning when their car hit a utility pole and overturned on McGirt Road in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Dylan Bullard, 19, and Julian Strickland, 15, died in the crash, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said.

Bullard was driving and lost control of the car when it went off the right side of the road and he overcorrected, Lewis said. The car came back onto the road, crossed the center line and hit a ditch and a utility pole before landing on its top.

The crash remains under investigation, Lewis said. No other information was immediately available.

