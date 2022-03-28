ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Saturday morning in a crash on Highway 130 in Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the Maxton area, Lewis said. A car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Amanda Jones, 21, the driver, and Destiny Locklear, a passenger, both died in the crash, Lewis said.

No other information was immediately available.