ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Saturday morning in a crash on Highway 130 in Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened in the Maxton area, Lewis said. A car ran off the road and hit a tree.
Amanda Jones, 21, the driver, and Destiny Locklear, a passenger, both died in the crash, Lewis said.
No other information was immediately available.