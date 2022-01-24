2 men accused of using car jack during convenience store robbery jailed in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men wanted by police for allegedly robbing a Red Springs convenience store a car jack on Jan. 9 have been taken into custody, according to online booking records for the Robeson County Detention Center.

Red Springs police said Terry Wayne Rice of Pembroke and Gene Shelton Fulmer of Maxton robbed the Jiffy Mart, located in the 1100 block of West 3rd Avenue. They were identified by surveillance video of the incident.

Rice was arrested on Friday and Fulmer on Saturday. They’re both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

The men are being held at the detention center on $100,000 bonds.