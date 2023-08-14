ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are continuing to look for two men wanted in separate homicides that took place in July, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.

James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, is wanted in the slaying of Michael Dyveon Smith Thomas, 18, of Hope Mills, North Carolina. He was killed on July 21 in the area of the 100 block of Chris Road in Lumber Bridge.

McAllister faces first-degree murder and felony conspiracy charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two other people have already been arrested in connection with Smith’s death. Trysten Jacoby Tyler, 21, of Lumberton, and Kayla Antionette Chavis, 36, of Shannon, were arrested on July 23 after an hourslong standoff in Shannon. They were charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland, is wanted in the July 26 killing of Kylon Locklear, 21, of Maxton, in the area of Freebird Lane in Maxton.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

​Three other people facing the same charges have already been arrested and charged in the case. They include Kinston D. Locklear, 21, of Maxton; Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke; and Gavin Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton.

Cummings is also charged and wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

