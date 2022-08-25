MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women have been arrested following accusations that they made multiple bomb threats to the Campbell Soup plant in Maxton, according to authorities.

Adrianna C. Berlin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Both are from Fayetteville. They face charges of felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device.

“This was a long term extensive investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives and federal agents that has now led to the arrest of these suspects” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a written announcement. “In disrupting the operations of this particular company with false bomb scares, this had an effect on employees and international commerce. I appreciate the hard work of the men and women that brought this to a successful conclusion.”

The North Carolina Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced early last month that it was offering up to $5,000 to anyone who could provide information about the bomb threats. At the time, the plant had received four separate bomb threats since May 17, causing the plant to temporarily close each time.

The women have each received a $200,000 bond. Burnis expects more charges to be made.