ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Robeson County brothers were arrested and charged on Saturday after sheriff’s deputies seized several types of drugs and other items during an investigation.

Christian Hunt, 23, and Triston Hurt, 21, both of Shannon, North Carolina, remained in the Robeson County Detention early Sunday awaiting a court hearing. Christian Hunt was being held on a $510,000 secured bond, while Triston Hunt’s bond was $20,000.

They were arrested after Robeson County sheriff’s deputies seized unspecified amounts of Xanax, Oxycodone Hydrochloride, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash while searching a 2017 Dodge Charger in the parking lot of at the EZ Food Mart in Shannon.

Deputies later seized more marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia at a residence in the 10800 block of Shannon Road.

Christian Hunt was charged with two counts of trafficking in opioid/heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance; maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Triston Hunt was charged with maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The brothers were arrested in November 2019 and after deputies said they fired shots into a home on the 100 block of Galaxy Lane in Shannon. At the time, the sheriff’s office said the shooting was the result of alleged larceny of money.

The new drug investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information the investigation or regarding any drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call 910-671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.

