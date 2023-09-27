ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects in relation to an attempted murder.

Daquan A. McNair, 28 and Quintien D. Glover, 24, are wanted for the felony offenses of conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and attempted first degree murder.

On September 17, at about 8:34 pm, deputies responded to a residence located in the 600 block of E. McRainey St., St. Pauls, NC in reference to a person shot.

Upon the arrival of the deputies, the victim was found shot and was transported to an undisclosed medical center and is recovering from his injuries, deputies said.