ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two teenagers riding a dirt bike were killed Thursday night in Robeson County when they were hit from behind by a pickup truck, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. while both the motorcycle and the truck were traveling east along Modest Road near Winston Road, according to Lewis, who said the motorcycle was in the middle of the eastbound lane and was not equipped with lights.
William Locklear Jr., 16, and Anthony Bethea, 15, were pronounced dead at the scene, Lewis said.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.