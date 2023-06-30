MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a man and woman after a 55-year-old man was robbed and killed early Friday morning at an ATM in Maxton, police said.

Ricky Braddy Jr. and Crystal G. Scott are wanted on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

James Locklear Jr. was killed at about 1 a.m. while he was taking money out of an ATM at Patterson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. He was shot in the stomach and died after being flown to a hospital.

Locklear was alone at the time, and police said video of the robbery was captured on the ATM’s surveillance camera. It’s unclear how much money was taken in the robbery.

