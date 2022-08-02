ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton.

Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551.

Quadrique R. Butler, 19, of Fairmont, was found shot to death after deputies responded about 8:10 a.m. Monday to a home on Prosperity Drive.

The sheriff’s office has not released details about the investigation, but McNeil is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon within an enclosed area to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-100.​

