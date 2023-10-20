ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities arrested a 22-year-old Fairmont man on Thursday after another man was wounded in a shooting, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cedric Campbell is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder; assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; and nine counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, deputies said. He is being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

According to deputies, a 21-year-old Fairmont man was wounded in the shooting, which happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Baltimore Church Road in Fairmont. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.