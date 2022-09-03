ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man.
Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post.
Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3100.
