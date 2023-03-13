ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old Robeson County firefighter was killed Sunday in a crash, according to officials.

Cameron Hunt died after he was thrown from his vehicle that ran off the road, hit a ditch, and crashed into a tree, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened along Highway 130 in the Fairmont area, Lewis said.

Hunt was a firefighter with the Fairmont Rural Volunteer Fire Department, according to the department.

“It is with a sadden heart that we are asking prayers for our Fire Department family,” the department said in a Facebook post. “We lost one of our most 10-8 brothers tonight, and it has broken our hearts to pieces.”

“We are saddened to learn of the loss of one of our county’s fire fighters,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fairmont Rural Fire Department and the family of Cameron Hunt.”

Many other fire departments offered condolences to the department and Hunt’s family.