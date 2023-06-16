ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a Lumberton man who was last seen walking away from the scene of a deadly shooting, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said Friday in a Facebook post.

Lakota Hunt, 27, is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said. He is wanted in connection with the investigation, which is going on in the 7000 block of Highway 904. Homicide and crime scene investigators are working in the area, but authorities have not provided any additional information about the incident.

Hunt was last seen wearing a black and red shirt with cut-off sleeves, a black durag, blues jeans and brown boots. He is 6-foot-2, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s office released a photo of Hunt but said he has since shaved his facial hair.

Anyone who comes into contact with Hunt should immediately call 911.

Count on News13 for updates.