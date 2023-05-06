Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a second deadly shooting Friday night in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found 36-year-old Elbert B. Alford dead on Rice Road after responding to a call at 10:37 p.m. for a person who was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were immediately available.

Deputies were also investigating a death on Parnell Road after a person was killed in a shooting.

Count on News13 for updates.