ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man is the second person to be arrested and charged with murder after a 67-year-old man St. Pauls man was shot to death early Wednesday morning, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Shane Michael Britt, 26, Thursday at a home on Warwick Mill Road, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post. In addition to murder, authorities charged Britt with conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Jordan Floyd

Photo: Robeson County Detention Center

Britt and Jordan Floyd, 25, who was arrested on Wednesday, are accused in the death of Weldon Caldwell. He was found dead after deputies responded at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road.

Britt and Floyd are being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center. Floyd is also facing multiple other charges, according to online booking records.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting appears to be related to other weapon violations that happened in the St. Pauls area throughout the night.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

