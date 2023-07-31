ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office made another arrest in connection with a 21-year-old’s death last week, deputies said on Facebook.
Deputies arrested Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke after he surrendered to law enforcement on Monday morning. He has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.
Norton was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on bonds totaling more than $1.5 million, according to online jail records.
Deputies responded to a call on Wednesday about a weapon violation on Freebird Lane in Maxton. Before they arrived, Robeson County E911 Communications Center received a second call about an individual shot.
Deputies arrived to find Kylon Locklear, 21, of Maxton, had been shot. He was taken to Scotland Health Care where he later died from his injuries.
Gaven D. Jacobs, 22, was arrested Friday in connection with the death and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.
Investigators are still actively looking for Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland and Kinston Don Locklear, 20, of Maxton in connection with Kylon Locklear’s death.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13.
