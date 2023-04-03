ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three eighth-grade students have been suspended in Robeson County after a handgun was found Friday at Orrum Middle School, a school district spokesperson said.

A 15-year-old male was found with the gun after school administrations were alerted and began an investigation, according to a spokesperson for the Public Schools of Robeson County. The investigation determined that two students had handled the gun and that one did not.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County does not tolerate this kind of behavior on our school campuses,” said Jessica Sealey, the district’s chief communications officer.

No additional information was immediately available.

“We continue to ask anyone who sees something to say something so we can continue to keep our campuses safe,” Sealey said.

The school district’s policy outlines prohibited behaviors on school campuses, including weapons, and clearly states that such behaviors will not be tolerated.

“As required by law, a student who brings or possesses a firearm or destructive device on school property or at a school-sponsored event must be suspended for 365 days, unless the superintendent modifies, in writing, the required 365-day suspension for an individual student on a case-by-case basis,” the policy says.