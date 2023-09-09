ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Maxton men are in custody and a fourth suspect is wanted after a botched robbery resulted in the death of one person and another being injured, deputies say.

​On Friday, Micah McIntosh, 21, was arrested by investigators at a residence in Maxton. Kinajhe Graham, 19, and Warren McEachin Jr., 19 surrendered to investigators hours after McIntosh.

McIntosh, Graham, and McEachin are charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, deputies say.

They are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Dekwonte Campbell, 25, is wanted for murder, two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

​On Thursday, at about 12:51 a.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Rd. in Maxton in reference to a person shot. While traveling to the location, Robeson County E911 Center received a call to respond to the 2000 block of Red Hill Rd., Maxton in reference to a second person shot.

​Jalyric Jones, 18, of Maxton was found deceased upon deputies arriving at scene on Old Red Spring Rd. Jones’ vehicle was driven away from the scene and has been recovered.

​The victim was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.

​The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case and anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Campbell is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

