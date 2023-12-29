ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One teen has been arrested, a second one hospitalized, and a third at-large following a high-speed chase ending in a collision on N.C. 130 near Fairmont, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The two teenagers of Wayne County were charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

The charges stem from a high-speed chase that occurred Thursday, at about 2:59 a.m., when an investigator with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling N.C. 130 near Fairmont and observed a Dodge Ram truck in the roadway with no lights on, deputies said.

The investigator approached the vehicle and saw three people at the back of the truck. As the investigator approached the vehicle, the suspects jumped in the truck and fled the location, deputies said.

The investigator activated his blue lights and siren to conduct an investigatory stop of the truck. Deputies said the truck did not stop and continued to travel at a high rate of speed and violated several traffic laws.

The chase continued throughout Fairmont, Lumberton, and came to stop in St. Pauls when the driver collided with construction material in the area of exit 33 on I-95 NC, deputies said.

A 17-year-old inside the vehicle was ejected and is being treated at an undisclosed medical center for life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

A 14-year-old suspect fled the scene after the crash and was apprehended as officers searched the area. A third suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended, deputies said. . The 14-year-old juvenile is being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

Two deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were injured during the pursuit after the deputy lost control of the patrol vehicle. Both deputies were treated and released with minor injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said a stolen Yamaha dirt bike was recovered from the bed of the truck. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and more charges are likely.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Deputies said the Fairmont Police Department assisted with the breaking and entering investigation and the North Carolina State Highway is investigating the collisions.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.