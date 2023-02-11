ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man’s body was found inside a car on a field outside of Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee Scott, 25, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody by RCSO investigators on Wednesday for first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses, the sheriff’s office said. Both individuals remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Timothy O. Jacobs was found dead on Feb. 1 in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are seeking three additional suspects in relation to Jacobs’ death, the sheriff’s office said. Of those suspects is a 16-year-old juvenile wanted for first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing/failing to report a death.

Xavier Davis, 18, of Rowland, is charged and wanted for felony offenses of accessory after the fact and concealing/failing to report a death, according to the RCSO.

Clonze McDuffie, 22 of Rowland, is charged and wanted for the felony offenses of accessory after the fact and altering criminal evidence, the RCSO said.

“Anyone who is caught assisting the suspects in any way or harboring the wanted suspects with avoiding apprehension will be charged,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Currently, state law prohibits me from releasing any descriptive details of this dangerous 16-year-old juvenile in this case which I find disturbing especially in instances such as this. I have spoken with Senator Danny Britt and expressed my concerns [about] this issue. We simply ask that these guys surrender before anyone else gets hurt.”

The case remains under investigation by the RCSO’s Homicide Division, the Lumberton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect’s location is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.