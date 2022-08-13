ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The 16-year-old is wanted for similar offenses.

Deputies responded about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Highway 72 W. and Pine Log Road about a 17-year-old being shot while inside a car. The teen was taken to the UNC Southeastern Medical Center before deputies arrived.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170.

