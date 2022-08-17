ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people, including a juvenile, who were wanted after a 17-year-old was shot in Robeson County last week have been taken into custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacoby McGirt, 19, and Corey McNeil, 19, both of Lumberton, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The juvenile is facing the same charges.

The two 19-year-olds were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1.3 million surety bond, according to the sheriff’s office. The juvenile was taken to the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

The three were wanted after deputies responded to a 17-year-old who was shot in a car in the area of Highway 72 West and Pine Log Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.