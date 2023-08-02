ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old woman.

Samantha Bryant, 31, of Rowland, was last seen wearing a blue tank top and shorts with flower imprints, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. She is 5-foot-2, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.