ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a 42-year-old was shot to death in the Lumberton area on Saturday.
Deputies responded at about 11:20 p.m. to the 500 block of Edward Circle about a shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Michael Donovan Hathaway of Lumberton was found dead at the scene.
No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
