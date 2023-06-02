ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old man died Thursday night after a single-car crash in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Chad Brian Hunt was identified as the victim by 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the highway patrol. The crash happened on Missouri Road near Preston Road east of Maxton.
No additional information was immediately available.
