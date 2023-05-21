LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lumberton, police said.

Officers found Benny Smith Jr. of Lumberton dead in the roadway after they were called to Washington Street at about 12:10 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, according to Lumberton police. His death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police detective Ed Strickland at 910-671-3845.