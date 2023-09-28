ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 48-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County.

Lee J. Shriner of Maxton was last seen in the area of McGirt Gin Road in Maxton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. He is 6-foot-2, weighs about 250 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white Crocs with an American flag logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.