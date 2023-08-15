ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Taima Cummings, 20, was arrested Tuesday at a residence on Henry Berry Road near Rowland, deputies said. He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

His charges stem from the killing of Kylon Locklear of Maxton in July.

​Three other people facing the same charges have already been arrested and charged in the case. They include Kinston D. Locklear, 21, of Maxton; Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke; and Gavin Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton.

​Cummings is also charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, online jail records show.