ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Taima Cummings, 20, was arrested Tuesday at a residence on Henry Berry Road near Rowland, deputies said. He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.
His charges stem from the killing of Kylon Locklear of Maxton in July.
Three other people facing the same charges have already been arrested and charged in the case. They include Kinston D. Locklear, 21, of Maxton; Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke; and Gavin Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton.
Cummings is also charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.
He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, online jail records show.
