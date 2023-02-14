ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities have arrested a fourth person wanted in the killing of a 22-year-old Pembroke man.

Clonze McDuffie, 22, of Rowland, was arrested on Monday. He had been wanted on charges of accessory after the fact and altering criminal evidence, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lumberton police have also charged McDuffie with second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

He remains in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $2 million secured bond, according to online booking records.

Authorities are still looking for a 16-year-old wanted in the killing of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found on Feb. 1 in a car in a field in the area of Hornet and Meadow Roads just outside Lumberton.

According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing or failing to report a death.

From left: Xavier Davis, Tyler Scott and Destinee Scott / Photos: Robeson County Detention Center

Three other people were arrested previously and remain in custody in connection with Jacobs’ death.

Xavier Davis, 18, of Rowland, is charged with accessory after the fact and concealing or failing to report a death.

Tyler Scott is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing or failing to report a death.

Destinee Scott is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and altering criminal evidence.

The case continues to be investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, Lumberton police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

