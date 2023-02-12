ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old man has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian Keith Polimeda, of Shannon, is 6-foot-1, weighs 250 pounds and is bald, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear where Polimeda was last seen.
Anyone with information about Polimeda’s location is asked to call the RCSO at 910-671-3170.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.