Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old man has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Keith Polimeda, of Shannon, is 6-foot-1, weighs 250 pounds and is bald, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear where Polimeda was last seen.

Anyone with information about Polimeda’s location is asked to call the RCSO at 910-671-3170.