ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man is wanted by Robeson County deputies on assault and weapons charges, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Gregory F. Locklear, of Lumberton, is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, deputies said.
Deputies didn’t provide details about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.